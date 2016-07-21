ALTON - Lights, camera, action this summer and fall at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater as Hollywood has come to downtown Alton on the big screen. The Alton Parks & Recreation Department will be showcasing first-rate movies on a 30-foot inflatable screen several times this year starting on Friday, Aug. 5.

The Alton Parks & Rec Department purchased the screen and sound system to offer an additional opportunity for locals and visitors to spend a night in historic Alton.

“The Amphitheater is a wonderful venue to host an outdoor movie,” Michael Haynes, Alton Park & Rec Director, explained. “It’s a great place for people to gather for concerts, movies, tailgate sales, runs and other special events to drive people to Alton because of the 4,000 capacity seating area plus it’s right on the riverfront so the view from the amphitheater is one of a kind.”

Haynes recommends people bring a blanket or a lawn chair to see the movies at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Concessions will be open for people to purchase drinks and snacks. People can bring in an unopened bottled water. There is no cost to see the movie. Parking is available at Riverfront Park and in downtown Alton.

The first movie will be a kids-themed movie as part of Kid’Cation on Friday, Aug. 5. One of the following movies will be shown: Zootopia, Toy Story, Wreck It Ralph, Despicable Me, The Incredibles, Winnie The Pooh, Stuart Little, Cars, The Muppets and Lego Movie. The movie will start right after dusk.

Other movie night dates are: Friday, Sept. 23 and Oct. 21. The movies haven’t been selected for the two dates as the Alton Park & Rec Department is asking the public for their input on which movie to screen. The public can choose from a selection of movies at the Park & Rec’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/altonparksandrecreation or by stopping by the Alton Visitor Center to fill out a short questionnaire.

“It’s going to be a fun experience for families to have an outdoor theater experience right on the riverfront,” Haynes said.

For more information, contact Haynes at (618) 463-3580 go to https://www.cityofaltonil.com/page/park-and-recreation/.

