ALTON - Associate Judge Neil Schroeder has made a ruling on the mental health of Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Litchfield. His decision at this point is Holloway's mental health prevents him from assisting in his own defense. Holloway is charged with the beheading of a pregnant Alton woman on June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton.

Holloway, a Litchfield man, was charged with the gruesome murder of a pregnant mother, Liese A. Dodd, also 22, in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in her residence.

On August 1, 2022, another hearing was held on Holloway’s fitness and this was written by the judge: “Based upon the evidence presented, the court finds the defendant is presently unfit to stand trial. The court further finds that if provided a course of treatment there is a substantial probability he will attain fitness within one year. The defendant is remanded to the Department of Human Services for treatment.”

Judge Schroeder wrote on June 16, 2022: “After having observed the defendant at the initial appearance, the court has a bonafide doubt as to the defendant’s fitness to stand trial. Dr. Dan Cuneo is hereby ordered to perform a fitness evaluation of the defendant.

On July 21, 2022, Dr. Cuneo submitted a report finding Holloway “unfit to stand trial.” Dr. Cuneo is a licensed clinical psychologist based in Belleville.

Liese's mother - Heidi Noel - arrived at the residence in June where her daughter had recently moved. Liese had not been heard from lately, and Noel tragically discovered her. The Alton Police were immediately contacted and started the investigation.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges against Holloway: two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide to an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles, and concealment of a homicide death.

The Alton Police Department Investigations Division started investigating the case as soon as it was called to the scene at 12:59 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said after the investigation it was determined Liese was beheaded and she was also pregnant with an expected delivery date in mid-July.

Holloway's bail was set at $2,000,000. Law enforcement said Liese and Deundrea had been in an on-and-off dating relationship for about two years. Liese had just moved to Alton a short time ago. Deundrea was from the Litchfield, IL., area before her death.

The sufferings of Dodd, in this case, were described by authorities as “horrible.”

Dodd’s mom described her as a “bright and loving soul.”

