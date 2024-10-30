JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville City Council members on Tuesday unanimously passed a series of resolutions related to the ongoing Phase 2 Hollow Avenue Improvement Project.

Mayor Kevin Stork said passing these resolutions was the “first step in the next phase of Hollow.” He said the project’s second phase will see roadway improvements extend to Waggoner Lane.

City Council members approved an “acceptance of appraisals/appraisal reviews for the easement/right-of-way parcels” for the project, the first of three related resolutions passed on Tuesday. City Attorney William Strang said the appraisal process is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) procedure to receive funding for the roadway improvements.

The council also approved “land acquisition fees for easement/right-of-way parcels” for the project. Stork said the total cost is not to exceed $25,000, but each of the appraisals the city has received so far have been less than that amount.

Finally, City Council members also approved an Illinois Department Of Transportation (IDOT) joint funding agreement for the Hollow Avenue Phase 2 Improvements Project. Stork described the agreement as just another step in the process to get IDOT funding for the project.

With little more discussion, the City Council unanimously passed each resolution, moving the second phase of the Hollow Avenue Improvement project forward.

For more context behind the roadway improvement project, see our previous coverage on Riverbender.com.

