Don’t start counting on Matt Holliday to play first base this season for the St. Louis Cardinals just yet.

On Friday, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman had social media buzzing after he tweeted Holliday was spending part of his time in Jupiter, FL working out at first base which would possibly allow the Cardinals to pursue another outfielder such as Alex Gordon.

St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak shared Holliday “may get some reps there” but at this time he would “not overstate this topic”.

Holliday has made an appearance at first base before–borrowing Mark Reynolds glove to take a few throws during pregame on June 2nd.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Didn’t even see him over there–and I had nothing to do with it,” said Mike Matheny when asked about it at the time. The manager also downplayed the notion of Holliday changing positions at the end of the season when asked about the topic.

“We’ve been probably as aggressive as any team in baseball with taking guys from one position and putting them in another, but that’s a slippery slope sometimes,” said Matheny during his end of season press conference. “There’s some guys that are a little more able to do that and a little more flexible for it. There’s other players that we’ll kind of play around with it maybe behind the scenes and realize that this is probably not going to be best for our club or best for this player.”

“We’ve kind of thrown some things out there in the past to a number of players, Matt being one of them, and we believe where he is, is probably the best spot for him.”

photo credit: St. Louis Baseball Weekly, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports