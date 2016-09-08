(Busch Stadium) Cleared for baseball activities, Matt Holliday re-joined his St. Louis Cardinals teammates at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

“He needs to be around–medical team get their eyes on him and continue to work out with us here,” said Mike Matheny. “He seems to be going in a good direction–he’s able to grab a bat today, so that’s definitely a step forward. I don’t know the intensity, but it’s the first time he’s really incorporating the bat.”

While Holliday has shown a high pain tolerance in the past, his return from this right thumb fracture will have a different challenge.

“It comes down to strength–the pain tolerance, if there’s still a major pain issue you’re probably not healed to the point where you should be playing this game,” pointed out Matheny. “The real challenge with Matt is going to be the timing of all this. All these other guys–you look at where Diaz, he’s actually been on track to where he’s gone to go get live. When Holly comes off, it’s going to be hard to get that timing right, that thing we’re talking about where Diaz is right now.

“If you can’t have extra pitchers here that can give him the live, there’s nothing really going on in the minor league system. Even the mini-camp that we have in September, most of those kids aren’t going to be full-ready to go. So it’s going to be a challenge.”

Where Aledmys Diaz is at is with the Springfield Cardinals (AA) where he will continue his rehab assignment after going 0-4 in their opening round playoff game on Wednesday.

“Apparently played very well defensively–which I know was his concern with gripping the ball and throwing,” said Mike Matheny. “I think right now, it’s just a matter of timing. I think he had a sac fly and did get a big RBI, but trying to get the swing back to where it feels good. Physically, it feels good but just trying to get it into the timing situation.”

Diaz suffered his right thumb fracture 11 days before Holliday.

Springfield will see their playoff series move to the road against Northwest Arkansas on Friday.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports