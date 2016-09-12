(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals had an additional hitter join them on the field for batting practice on Monday–Matt Holliday.

“Felt good,” he said afterwards. “Didn’t have any restriction and it felt nice to hit.”

Taking only soft toss the last couple of days, Holliday hit to all fields during BP–including putting a few in the seats.

“I’ve been doing some grip stuff and then the last couple of days is when I’ve really been able to progress to swinging a bat,” shared Holliday about being able to let loose with his full swing.

On the disabled list since August 12th with a thumb fracture, Holliday said throwing has “been no issue” and he’s basically completed the mental checklist for his return.

Article continues after sponsor message

“You won’t know until the first time you get jammed, how that feels but so far so good.”

Positive as the steps have been, there is still not a date of when Holliday will be back in the lineup.

“We haven’t really come up with exactly when, there’s a couple more hurdles they’d like me to go through before playing a game,” he said. “Live BP–potentially off Wacha, Trevor. Somebody like that.”

Both Rosenthal and Wacha are expected to be activated from the disabled by Wednesday, which could set up Holliday’s return as the team heads west to face San Francisco and then Colorado.

Having begun his career with the Rockies, Holliday is a career .361 hitter with 91 HRs and 329 RBIs in 377 games at Coors Field.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI