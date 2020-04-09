O’Fallon, Ill. – Construction is well underway on the new senior living development, Keystone Place at Richland Creek, at the northwest corner of Frank Scott Parkway and Fountain Lakes Drive in O’Fallon, Ill. The total project cost of the development is $39 million. Once completed, the new facility will offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care services all in one location.

The development is being constructed just in front of Parkway Lakeside Apartments, which Holland also constructed several years ago. Lead Project Manager for Holland, Rob Ruehl, said this is a unique build for their team because of the comprehensive nature of the development.

“This project is unique because of the different uses within the building however we approach it the same way and our execution remains the same. Having the experience and the background of building all three types of facilities, with different care levels, has proven very helpful,” said Ruehl. “It’s an advantage because we understand the ‘why’ for why the client designed things a certain way. Because of that background, we’re able to ensure the structure is going to meet their intended use for the building.”

Tim Eldredge, President of NASCON Senior, LLC and Co-Founder of Keystone Senior Management Services, Inc., said he retained Holland Construction Services for the Keystone Place at Richland Creek development following an extensive search process and interviews with 7 contractors. Eldredge added, as a developer for 50 years, it was clear to him that "Holland Construction was hands-down the best prepared and most qualified contractor for the project."

The four-story building will consist of 149 apartments including 64 independent living, 66 assisted living, and 19 memory care, plus one guest suite. The building will encompass almost 170,000 gross square feet and feature a U-shape design with the front entrance facing Fountain Lakes Drive. The five-acre development will also feature a memory garden and a courtyard.

Brent Kingen, Keystone Senior Management Services’ Chief Operating Officer, said their team is opening an information center in May at 1207 Thouvenot Lane, Suite 100, in Shiloh, Illinois which is located in a retail center roughly a quarter-mile from the development. They have already begun accepting reservations for residency. The project is expected to be complete in early 2021.

“We are excited to offer a new rental housing option for older adults seeking a safe, secure, maintenance-free, service-rich lifestyle,” added Kingen. “Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s ultra-inclusive service package will provide meals, housekeeping, transportation, and life enrichment opportunities that will allow residents to engage, explore and maximize their personal wellness,” said Kingen.

For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek, call (618) 825-9029.

