GLEN CARBON -Holland Construction Services has begun construction on Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, a new senior living community in Glen Carbon, Illinois. This 180,000 square-foot project will be located at 245 Magnolia Avenue, just off Illinois Route 157 in an area known for its medical , senior living, and professional service facilities.

In discussing the beginning of construction for Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons, Brent Kingen, Chief Operating Officer for Keystone Senior Management Services stated, “We are excited to offer a new rental housing option for adults seeking a safe, secure, maintenance-free, service-rich lifestyle. Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons’ ultra-inclusive service package will provide meals, housekeeping, transportation, and life enrichment opportunities that will allow residents to engage, explore and maximize their personal wellness.”

Additionally, Kingen indicated that as a Rental Continuing Care Senior Living Community, Keystone Place at Magnolia Commons will provide independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments, accommodations and services. The four-story building will feature 79 independent living units, 43 assisted care units and 20 memory care units. Amenities will include a full kitchen and dining room, movie theater, salon, bistro and fitness center.

The development is the second Keystone Senior Living facility Holland has built. Last year, Holland completed Keystone Place at Richland Creek in O’Fallon, Illinois.

“Having the past experience of building a facility like this, which includes three different types of care levels, is very helpful on this project,” said Holland Senior Project Manager Tim Simon. “It’s an advantage because we understand the ‘why’ for why the client designed things a certain way. We understand their goals from a residential amenities standpoint and we’re able to ensure the building will provide a quality living environment for each resident, regardless of their needs.”

The architect on this project is Gori and Associates, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

About Holland

Holland Construction Services is a full-service construction management, general contracting, and design/build firm guided by the principle of providing clients the best possible build experience on every project. Holland has been providing quality construction services throughout Illinois and Missouri since 1986, when it was founded by company CEO Bruce Holland.

Holland offers pre-construction, construction, and virtual design & construction services to commercial, education, healthcare, industrial, multi-family, municipal, recreation, and senior living clients. The St. Louis Business Journal consistently ranks Holland as a “Best Places to Work” and one of the top 15 contractors by volume in the St. Louis area. For more information, visit Holland’s website at www.hollandcs.com.

