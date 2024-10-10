STAUNTON - The Staunton Chamber of Commerce invites visitors to this year’s “Holidays in Staunton” with events starting on Friday, December 6, and lasting until Sunday, December 8. The annual Holiday Walk will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on December 6 in Downtown Staunton and will feature local businesses and vendors lining main street; food trucks, restaurants and local bars will be hosting special deals.

The annual lighting of Duda Park, as well as a live nativity within Duda park; the inaugural lighting of the new Staunton Christmas Tree and the presentation of Staunton’s Citizen of the Year award will take place in the evening. Musical entertainment for the event will be provided by the Whiskey River Band. On December 7 be sure to take part in the Holiday Hustle 5k at 9 a.m. sponsored by the Staunton High School Post Prom followed by Snack With Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa himself will be making an appearance at the Oltmann Center along with the Grinch and many of your favorite characters appearing around downtown Staunton. Come visit and enjoy Christmas cookies with jolly St. Nick. Face painting will be available as well as the chance to partake in a ride in a real horse-drawn carriage. The Library will be hosting Story Time once an hour on the hour. Local businesses and vendors will be offering free items and sales! Register for prizes through our “Passports.” Giant inflatables will be fun for the kids.

Rounding out the weekend on December 8, St. Paul United Church of Christ will be hosting a Community Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. featuring acts from: The Community Christmas Choir, St. Paul UCC Handbell Choir, Staunton High School Acapella Choir, harpist Aimee Showers-Linn along with several other guest instrumentalists. And if you’re in the mood for an encore be sure to stop by the Staunton High School Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. that evening. Come and experience this small town holiday tradition for yourself! Admission is free and all ages are welcome! For more information please contact Dave Cisler, 618-781-1745 or Carrie Borgini, 618-635-3050

