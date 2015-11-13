Holidays in Historic St. Charles Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Spend a beautiful winter evening with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) in Missouri’s first and largest historic district in St. Charles, Missouri during the Christmas Traditions festivities on Wednesday, December 16 on theHistoric St. Charles trip. The town usually closes down at 5pm, but on this special night guest will enjoy 2.5 hours of late night shopping along ten blocks that lead to more than 125 one-of-a-kind shops. The amazing holiday atmosphere will include chestnuts roasting, carolers singing and nearly 35 characters, including Santa’s from around the world, strolling the streets to greet shoppers. A scrumptious dinner will be served at Lewis & Clark’s. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing. The cost is $60 per person and includes dinner, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 3:30pm and will return at approximately 10:15pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, no later than 3:15pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Tuesday, December 1. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! As always, JPRD programs are open to all residents and non-residents. Space is limited, so register early to guarantee a spot! For more information or to learn how to register, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending