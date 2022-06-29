Holiday Weekend Closure Hours For Riverlands Way And Maple Island Access Area

WEST ALTON, IL – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Riverlands Way and Maple Island Access Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.

Riverlands Way will be closed beginning the evening of July 1st at 7:00 pm until 7:00 am the following morning of July 2nd. The road will close again at 7:00 pm the evening of July 2nd until 7:00 am the following morning of July 3rd. The road will close again at 10:00 pm the evening of July 3rd until 7:00 am the following morning of July 4th, at which time normal access will resume.

Maple Island Access Area will be closed beginning the evening of July 1st at 7:00 pm until 7:00 am the following morning of July 2nd. The road will close again at 7:00 pm the evening of July 2nd until 7:00 am the following morning of July 3rd. The road will close again at 7:00 pm the evening of July 3rd until 7:00 am the following morning of July 4th, at which time normal access will resume.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

