Listen to the story

WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close overnight access to Riverlands Way, Maple Island, Ellis Island, and Lincoln Shields Recreation Area in West Alton for the Fourth of July Weekend.

Riverlands Way will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 10:00pm through July 4th at 7:00am

July 4th from 7:00pm through July 5th at 7:00am

July 5th from 7:00pm through July 6th at 7:00am

Maple Island Access and Boat Ramp will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 6:00pm through July 4th at 7:00am

Article continues after sponsor message

July 4th from 6:00pm through July 5th at 7:00am

July 5th from 6:00pm through July 6th at 7:00am

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area and Ellis Island Trailhead Parking Lot will be closed each of the following timeframes:

July 3rd from 6:00am through July 4th at 7:00am

July 4th from 7:00pm through July 5th at 7:00am

July 5th from 7:00pm through July 6th at 7:00am

All areas will again remain open beginning July 6th at 7:00am.

For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

More like this: