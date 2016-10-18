EDWARDSVILLE – The Snowball Shopping Holiday Vendor and Craft Spree will raise funds to benefit the Snowball Express Foundation, a national organization to provide new and happy memories for children of military heroes who have died in active duty since 9/11.

The event is set at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m on Nov. 6. Click here for directions

Lanny and Julie will perform live music at the event while a lunch menu will be provided by Edwardsville American Legion.

Heather Bleier and Tamisha Anderson are teaming to coordinate this fundraiser for the event.

There will be more than 30 booths including: Lilla Rose, Origami Owl, Pampered Chef, LuLa Roe, Lagniappe Uncycled, Juice Plus, Scentsy, Pure Romance, Perfectly Posh, Gold and Gloss, Mary Kay, Rodan and Fields, Stella & Dot, Sweetteague, Thirty-One and LimeLight.

The Snowball Express Foundation each year takes spouses and children of fallen heroes right to a celebration before the holidays to make sure the kids receive Christmas gifts.

Heather’s husband is a Coast Guard reservist and has been in almost 20 years. He enlisted after losing a friend in the military in Iraq, she said.

This year’s Snowball Express celebration is set for Grapevine, Texas. Heather said she is anxious to help make this a happy memorial for kids and wives who are left behind after a spouse or parent’s death in the military.

“What the organization does for families and fallen heroes is why we wanted to raise money for them,” Heather said. “Once a year, they fly or have people come by train to a celebration prior to Christmas. This is the largest gatherings in world of children and families of fallen service people.”

Heather said having the shopping spree right before the Christmas holiday is appropriate for gift giving.

“Some people sell jewelry, some sell candles, fragrances, some buy teacher gifts. Some of the vendors donate some of their portions to events like these.”

Heather and Tamisha have been working hard on the vendor list and there are some additional ones that could be added.

“We could use a couple more vendors,” Heather said.

Tamisha and Heather are hoping this goes so well they can do it every year to help the Snowball Express.

“We are excited,” she said. “We have been working on it since the summer. We are grateful for all the support we have received. We hope people will turn out for the shopping spree. We think there will be some good gift ideas.”

For more information, contact Tamisha at (618) 581-5930 or Heather at (618) 917-4710. Click here to see the featured calendar event on EdGlenToday.com

SNOWBALL EXPRESS MISSION

We remember

Every day, many of the men and women of the armed forces return to their families and their civilian lives. But not every one will have that chance, and the families left behind are forever changed. Snowball Express remembers those fallen heroes who will never return, and honors the supreme sacrifice their families have made. Snowball Express serves the children who will never be reunited with their mom or dad.

We honor

Since 2006, the mission of Snowball Express has been a simple, yet profoundly important one: Provide hope and new happy memories to the children of military fallen heroes who have died while on active duty since 9/11. We bring children together from all over the world for a four-day experience filled with fun activities, like sporting events, dances, amusement parks and more. Parents of children of the fallen often tell us that their child is reserved, withdrawn or unwilling to talk about their loss. Participating in Snowball Express changes that, making each child feel special and giving them an opportunity to share their feelings about losing something so precious, their parent.

We care

Using a volunteer team, Snowball Express creates a weekend of events to connect the children and surviving spouses of the fallen with others going through the same experience. The children who attend our annual event walk away knowing they are not alone, and that we honor the sacrifice their parent made while serving our country. Children often return year after year to reunite with the friends they have made through Snowball Express.

Help us serve

Your donation changes the lives of families who have lost a loved one protecting our nation. With your contribution, we give heartbroken children who have seen their darkest hour something they need: happy new memories and love. And, your support honors the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Snowball Express is one of the few charities dedicated to the children of our nation’s fallen military heroes, but we need your help to accomplish this goal. We need your help to honor these sacrifices, and to give hope for those left behind. Visit our Support page to make the difference.

