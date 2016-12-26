BOYS TOURNAMENTS

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, DUPO 35: Caden Clark and David Lane had 10 points each as 11 different Civic Memorial players scored in the Eagles' 71-35 win over Dupo in an opening-day game of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament Monday morning in Freeburg.

The Eagles moved to 8-3 on the year with the win; the Tigers fell to 2-7

Jaquan Adams and Bryce Zupan added nine points each for CM in the win, Kaleb Denney and Camryn Gerhardt each had seven points. Dupo was led by Austin Francis and Kelvin Swims with 13 points each.

CM was set to meet Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. this evening.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, LEBANON 22: Marquette Catholic jumped out to a 25-5 lead at quarter time and 41-8 lead at the half as the Explorers defeated Lebanon 61-22 in an opening-day game of the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament in Freeburg Monday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers went to 9-1 on the year, while the Greyhounds fell to 2-7.

Jake Hall led Marquette with 18 points, with Nick Hemann adding 11 and Isaiah Ervin and Reagan Snider scoring 10 each. Derrick Guthrie, David Krumsieg and Logan Scheppe each had five points for Lebanon.

Marquette takes on Civic Memorial at noon Tuesday, followed by co-host Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS TOURNAMENTS

LEBANON-TRENTON WESCLIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

COLUMBIA 52, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20: Columbia limited Piasa southwestern to two second-half points as the Eagles defeated the Piasa Birds 52-20 in an opening-round game of the Lebanon-Trenton Wesclin Holiday Tournament Monday morning.

Southwestern fell to 1-9 on the season; the Eagles went to 11-2.

Columbia was led by Sophia Bonaldi's 19 points, with Courtney Weilbacher adding 10 and Madelyn Juenger and Lexi Touchette seven each. Southwestern's leaders were not available. The Piasa Birds will meet up with Sparta, 61-32 losers in the tournament's opening game to Greenville, in a consolation quarterfinal match at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

More like this: