ALTON/GODFREY - 15 local agencies came together on Nov. 12 and 13, 2024, to shop at Target in Alton using Community Christmas funds, a program designed to support families in need during the holiday season. The initiative, funded by community-raised contributions, highlights the impact of collective efforts to provide essential items to those less fortunate.

Liz Campbell, chair of Community Christmas, expressed her gratitude for the community’s involvement. She said: “Watching local agencies shop for items their organization truly needs — whether it is toys, personal hygiene products, clothing, or everyday essentials — was incredibly heartwarming.”

She emphasized the importance of the program, stating that it serves as a reminder of the good that can come from hard work and fundraising efforts earlier in the year.

The shopping event was facilitated by the collaboration of Target staff, agency representatives, and community volunteers, including Campbell, Cheryl Werts, Karen Beatty, and others. Their combined efforts ensured a smooth experience for all involved.

Freer Auto Body is a main sponsor of Community Christmas and Margaret Freer, one of the Freer owners, was overjoyed with the shopping day for the organization.

In addition to the shopping event, Campbell encouraged community members to contribute to the cause.

“If you’d like to contribute this holiday season, we encourage you to donate to one of the many boxes located at generous local businesses across the area. Every donation helps bring joy and relief to those who need it most,” she said.

The Community Christmas program also plans to host a Cookies and Cocoa event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey. The public is invited to enjoy homemade treats while supporting the initiative. Each year, for many years, the Cookies and Cocoa event has been extraordinarily successful.

As the holiday season approaches, the Community Christmas program continues to emphasize the importance of community support and the difference it can make in the lives of families in need. More about the Community Christmas campaign is below.

