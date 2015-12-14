JERSEYVILLLE - The spirit of Christmas was alive and well in downtown Jerseyville on Saturday night with smiling children, parents and business owners happy to accommodate the crowds as they mingled up and down the streets.

The first Downtown Jerseyville Christmas Celebration was centered in the old Jersey Banking Center lot across from the sponsor Jersey County Business Association office (in between BP & HR Block).

Those attending the celebration had loads to do and see, from live music by Outlaw Opry, Santa & Elves, a free photo with Santa, horse and carriage rides to view the lights, pony rides, food vendors, coffee, cocoa, desserts and more, kids karaoke, Christmas caroling, showing of some short Christmas films for kids and face painting.

Molly Rowling of the Jersey County Business Association coordinated the event and said she was “overwhelmed” by the amount of people that had come.

“We had such great support from these community members and the weather played a huge part,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better evening. To give just an idea of the traffic that came through here, we had probably a total of 800 baked goods to sell and we had less than a half dozen when it ended. That is really incredible. We had a lot of positive comments from people saying this is what Jerseyville needed. My amazing committee on this project did a wonderful job.”

Rowling said the volunteers started at 8 in the morning and added that it had been a wonderful, but long and tiring day. The Christmas celebration had become a thing of the past with some businesses closing over the years, but Rowling and Heitzig felt it was time to resurrect it and the women pulled it off, making it one of the biggest events in downtown Jerseyville this year.

"I really wanted this celebration to be downtown,” Rowling said. “I am glad so many people walked through downtown. That was something I really wanted because there are a lot of amazing things to do downtown that people don’t stop and see. Several of the downtown businesses were food vendors.”

Rowling praised some of the downtown vendors and said some gave away their food or sold things at highly reduced prices.

"Every single child got a free 4 x 6 photo with Santa," she said. "People will get the photo digitally and everyone got a card and can purchase additional photos if they want to do so. I can’t tell you how many families were having the greatest time.

"People were dancing and having fun all night long. Kids were dancing and taking pony rides and carriage rides. Pony Ride Express of Effingham did a wonderful job and discounted the regular fees to participate. Pony Ride Express donated some of their profits back to the Angel Tree campaign in Jerseyville.”

Rowling said the event started small and became "a big deal."

"This started with a couple different community members reaching out to me and it turned into an awesome event," she said. " A lot of participants donated their time to something that I hold very dear to me. You can tell they love Jerseyville offering to do this on Saturday night.”

Mary Heitzig, president of the Jersey County Business Association, said she thought the event was spectacular.

The highlight for Heitzig happened when Santa came through Downtown Jerseyville on a fire truck.

“Santa came about 5:15 on the fire truck and the kids loved it,” Heitzig said of the celebration on Saturday night. “We have a lot of families with their little children here. This is our first one and it has been very successful. A lot of volunteers helped us set up. We have a lot of things going on in downtown and this adds to it. Molly (Rowling) did a tremendous job with this. I backed her up and kept the office rolling while she did this.”

Heitzig said several of the business owners remained open on Saturday night and many decorated and had lights.

“People were walking through the downtown streets and looking through windows,” Heitzig said. “The live nativity scene and hot chocolate were popular and appreciated. We were open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the movie theater had Polar Express at the Stadium Theatre for free in the afternoon.”

One of the more touching gestures of the night was by Outlaw Opry, which donated all their tips back to the Angel Tree in Jerseyville.

Rowling said the donation by Outlaw Opry meant a lot to her and the organizers.

