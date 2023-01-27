HOLIDAY SHORES - Law enforcement says all the time that seat belts and car seats save lives, but an incident on Friday in the area showed it crystal clear.

A vehicle overturned at the intersection of Illinois Route 159 and Illinois Route 140 in the Holiday Shores Protection District on Friday, but thanks to seat belts and a proper car seat, a man and young child did not have to be taken for medical treatment beyond at the scene.

Holiday Shores Fire Chief Jim O’Brien said when they arrived for the call that came in at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Alton Memorial Ambulance was on the scene. The driver and child had been cared for by first responders and did not have life-threatening injuries, and no one was transported. The male did suffer some facial cuts from the accident.

"The vehicle was towed away," Chief O’Brien said.

The chief said all accidents are terrible, but this was the best possible outcome because no one was hurt.

"Car seats are so important," he said. "The car seats were installed correctly and the seat belts did their job. It could have been a different outcome if they weren't strapped in."

He said the driver swerved to avoid something and went off the roadway, hit the ditch and the vehicle flipped before landing in overturned position.

