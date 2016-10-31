

Reduced price ideal for holiday gifts

SPRINGFIELD – The countdown to the 2017 Illinois State Fair begins November 1. Fair officials announced today that as part of its holiday promotional campaign, the fair will be offering a 2017 Mega Pass at a reduced price of $60 until the first of the year. This holiday sale includes a free Illinois State Fair lanyard with your Mega Pass purchase. This special holiday sale begins November 1.

“The Mega Pass is one of the best bargains at the Illinois State Fair,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “A Mega Pass is a ticket to unlimited rides and excitement during all eleven days of the 2017 Fair. It really is the perfect gift for the special someone on your holiday shopping list.”

The Mega Pass can be used on rides in Adventure Village and the Carnival Midway. In 2016, the Carnival Midway featured more than 30 thrill seeking rides, including two new rides to the Illinois State Fair. One of which was the Mega Drop, which sends riders on a 130-foot plunge straight to the ground! In Adventure Village, fairgoers got to experience more than 15 kid-friendly rides, including one new ride, the Charlie Chopper.



Mega Passes will be on sale from November 1 all the way through the fair. However, it’s important to note that while the Mega Pass can be purchased throughout the year, this holiday sale will feature the lowest prices of the season. The price will increase to $70 on January 1, then again to $90 on August 1st.

To purchase a Mega Pass, or Mega Pass Gift Certificate:



In Person: State Fairground Emmerson Building

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 4:30pm

By Phone: (217) 782-6661

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 4:30pm



Online: www.illinoisstatefair.info

Click on Rides and Attractions

Click on Mega Pass and Carnival Info

Also on sale starting November 1, Admission Bargain Book gift certificates. These make for great stocking stuffers! One booklet provides eleven any day admissions to the 2017 Illinois State Fair. These gift certificates will be available by phone or in person at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds for just $55 per booklet. Don’t wait – the $55 price is only guaranteed in November and December!

More information regarding the 2017 Illinois State Fair will be released in the months to come. To be among the first to receive new information about the Illinois State Fair, sign up for alerts at www.illinoisstatefair.info.



The 2017 Illinois State Fair will take place August 10 – 20th in Springfield, Illinois.

