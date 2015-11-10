Celebrate the season with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and travel to The Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL to see The Nutcracker presented by the Saint Louis Ballet on Tuesday, December 22. Guests will witness the magical performance just rows from the stage in the Orchestra, rows C-F.

Before the matinee, a delicious lunch will be served at Josephine’s Tea Room with a small amount of time available to shop. The cost is $115 per person and includes lunch, show, gratuities and transportation. The trip will depart at 10:30am and will return at approximately 6:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, no later than 10:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, November 20.

As always, JPRD programs are open to all residents and non-residents. Space is limited, so register early to guarantee a spot! For more information or to learn how to register, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

