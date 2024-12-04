This weekend brings a delightful array of events across the region, showcasing everything from festive holiday markets and family-friendly celebrations to enchanting concerts and community gatherings, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all the exciting happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

Join Godfrey, Illinois in celebrating the holiday season at Snowflake Festival from 6 – 8:30 pm at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park! Get your picture taken with Santa in the gazebo. There will be s’mores roasting on an open fire, carriage rides, hot cocoa and cookies, and more. This is a free event, but in honor of the giving season, we will be collecting toys for the United States Marine Corps of Alton Toys for Tots campaign.

Don't miss the 2024 ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair at Alton High School on December 7, where the Craft Fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3.00 on Saturday and $2.00 on Sunday, with children 12 and under entering for free. All proceeds support the students in the Alton School District band and orchestra program, ensuring access to an outstanding music program for all students.

Just in time for the holiday season, the Hayner Public Library District will host the Local Author Book Fair on December 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Alton Square Mall. Meet local authors, buy their books, and have them autographed! The event will also feature library card registration, activities for kids, and a showcase of the Library of Things collection. This is a wonderful opportunity to find new favorite authors and stock up on books for the cold winter nights!

Enjoy the Annual Chocolate Stroll, Shop & Sip event in Grafton, Illinois on December 7th, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This family-friendly event offers a delightful mix of holiday shopping, delicious treats, and fun activities for all ages. Visitors can indulge in chocolate-themed treats from participating businesses, take selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies throughout the day.

Alton Grace United Methodist Church invites you to their Annual Holiday Open House on December 8, 2024, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Expect a warm welcome from the church leaders, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music, and local crafters offering their goods for sale. Don't miss the chance to enjoy dozens of home-baked cookies and a beautifully decorated church as part of this festive event.

Join us for Christmas Palooza - The Ultimate Collection of All Your Favorite Holiday Classics at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater on December 8 at 2:00 PM. This unique show features choral arrangements, readings of beloved holiday classics, acoustic performances, and a special visit from Santa Claus. After the performance, attendees are invited to take pictures with Santa on stage, making it a memorable experience for all!

Events on Dec. 6, 2024

Experience the charm of the season at the 34th Annual Christmas in Carlinville on December 6, 2024, featuring festive activities, local shops, and delicious food spread across multiple vendor locations.

Celebrate the holiday spirit at Senior Services Plus with the SSP's Merry Mixer, taking place on December 6, 2024, where older adults can enjoy coffee, pie, and a warm atmosphere filled with fun activities.

Bring your family to the Oh What Fun it is to Ride Transit - Meet Santa Claus! event at Emerson Park Transit Center on December 6, 2024, for a morning filled with chatting with Santa, photo opportunities, and delicious snacks.

Join the community for the Staunton Annual Holiday Walk on December 6, 2024, featuring local vendors, festive lights, live music, and the inaugural lighting of the Staunton Christmas Tree.

Experience the magical Bright Nights- Jerseyville city-wide holiday lights display starting December 6, 2024, where families can enjoy dazzling window displays and light installations from their cars until Christmas.

Don't miss the enchanting Willoughby Farm Christmas Lights 2024 at Willoughby Heritage Farm, running from December 1, 2024, through January 1, 2025, where thousands of lights illuminate the farm nightly.

Visit Boonies Farm Christmas 2024 in Worden, IL, on December 6, 2024, for a Winter Wonderland experience filled with dazzling lights, holiday activities, and visits with Santa.

Mark your calendar for the Brighton Christmas Auction on December 6, 2024, at Village Hall in Brighton, where attendees can bid on a variety of toys and home decor items while enjoying food and drinks.

Participate in the First Friday's Late Night Shopping event in Downtown Alton on December 6, 2024, offering a unique shopping experience with discounts, refreshments, and giveaways at participating businesses.

Join the Happy Hour at 31art Gallery on December 6, 2024, where you can enjoy a complimentary drink while checking out the latest art exhibit, perfect for a date night!

Experience the wonder of Christmas Wonderland at Rock Springs Park in Alton, running from November 29 to December 27, 2024, featuring a drive-through display of over 4 million lights.

Join the festive fun at the Interactive White Christmas screening at Wildey Theatre from December 6 to December 8, 2024, complete with a goodie bag and Christmas trivia before the show.

Enjoy a night of Irish tunes at Blarney Man LIVE at Morrison's Irish Pub on December 6, 2024, where you can sing along to your favorite Irish songs.

Learn to mix festive drinks at Holiday Cocktails 101 at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on December 6, 2024, and get ready for the holiday season!

Events on Dec. 7, 2024

Join us for The Great American Train Show at the Gateway Center in Collinsville on December 7 & 8, 2024, where model train enthusiasts and families can explore hundreds of tables of trains, enjoy hands-on activities for kids, and participate in free workshops and demonstrations.

Warm up with a hot beverage at the Coffee & Cocoa Pop-Up Bar at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, open every Saturday from November 30 to March 15, from 9 AM to Noon.

Celebrate the season at The Pink Elephant Annual Holiday Open House in Livingston on December 7 and 8, from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, featuring unique holiday gifts from over 50 dealers, hot cider, cookies, and a chance to win a $20 gift card.

Bring the family to Snack With Santa at the Ralph and Josephine Oltmann Community Center in Staunton on December 7, where kids can meet Santa, enjoy cookies, and participate in horse-drawn carriage rides and face painting.

Capture holiday memories at Pet Pictures With Santa at Creekwood Animal Hospital in Pontoon Beach on December 7, where all proceeds support Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs.

Indulge in delightful treats at the Bake Sale at LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River on December 7, featuring a variety of candies, cookies, breads, and pies from 10:00 AM to Noon.

Join the 3rd annual Farmstore Holiday Market at Theodora Farms in Alton on December 7, celebrating the season with artisan vendors, live music, and delicious appetizers.

Experience festive fun at the Kids Holiday Celebration in Alton, featuring a performance by Ozum of Circus Kaput, cookies, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 7.

Join the Genealogy & Local History Library Holiday Open House in Alton on December 7, where you can explore a beautifully decorated Victorian-inspired wonderland, enjoy cookies, and participate in family history crafts.

Put on your boots for some adventure at Knee High Naturalists at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on December 7, designed for children ages 2.5 to 5 to learn about nature through storytelling and art activities.

Join the Delmar Loop Cookie Crawl in Saint Louis on December 7, where you can enjoy exclusive cookie treats and special offers while exploring the unique shops along the Delmar Loop.

Don't miss the ArtEast: Metro East Art Tour in Edwardsville on December 7 and 8, showcasing local artistry with exhibitions, artist demonstrations, and opportunities to meet the artists.

Get into the holiday spirit at the Holiday Cheers Market at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, where you can browse unique handcrafted goods from local artisans from November 30 through December 21.

Join Santa at Santa's Visit to the Haskell Playhouse in Alton on December 7, from noon to 2:00 PM, for Polaroid photos, music by the Alton Muny Band, and a merchandise table with festive items.

Celebrate the holiday season at the Winter Market Festival in Edwardsville's City Park on December 7, featuring local artisan vendors, festive music, and a tree lighting ceremony.

Join the Hot Chocolate Walk for Wishes in Highland on December 7, featuring a leisurely stroll through holiday lights and a chance to meet Santa.

Visit Tangled Tinsel Christmas Tree Farm & Gift Shoppe in Alton on December 7 for free pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, and unique holiday treasures!

Join the fun at the Nintendo Switch event every Saturday in Granite City from 1-4 PM for teens in grades 7-12!

Kick off the holiday season at the Brighton Country Christmas Festival on December 7, featuring local vendors, food, live music, and a Christmas Parade followed by a visit with Santa.

Experience the festive Christmas in the District celebration in Downtown Granite City on December 7, with family-friendly activities including a Candy Cane Parade and visits with Santa.

Join the Teen Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall on December 7, where you can enjoy music, games, and prizes!

Don't miss the festive Ugly Christmas Sweater Party in Alton on December 7, with fun activities for all who wear their ugliest holiday attire!

Enjoy live music by Lanny and Julie at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on December 7.

Join the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus for live music by CJ Sounds on December 7.

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Bethalto Christmas Village 2024, featuring lighted trees and festive activities every weekend through December 29.

Join the festive spirit at the Oakwood COGIC Christmas Concert in Godfrey on December 7, welcoming everyone to enjoy a great concert.

Celebrate the holidays with a special Celebration of Christmas Concert in Godfrey featuring tenor Thomas Taylor IV, a performance perfect for all ages.

Experience the joy of Christmas at the Celebration of Christmas at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey on December 7, with beautiful performances by Thomas Taylor IV.

For an enchanting Celebration of Christmas at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, featuring live performances and a festive atmosphere.

Don't miss the annual Christmas show, THE JINGLE BELL JUKEBOX, hosted by Marquette Catholic High School in Alton on December 7, showcasing student talent through skits and music.

Join the community for the 3rd Annual Lighted Christmas Parade & Firehouse Party in Glen Carbon on December 7, featuring festive floats and a lively party at the firehouse.

Events on Dec. 8, 2024

Join the festive celebration at the SENIOR SOCIAL CLUB CHRISTMAS PARTY on December 8, 2024, at the Granite City Township Hall, where the community comes together for a joyful holiday gathering.

Don't miss out on the lively atmosphere at the Live Music - Tragg Band event at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on December 8, 2024, as the band brings their unique sound to celebrate the season.

Experience the magic of the holidays with Switchback: A Celtic Christmas on December 8, 2024, at the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, where the award-winning duo will perform beloved holiday selections and original songs that the whole family can enjoy.

Get ready for a delightful afternoon at the HOLIDAY with the New Horizons Band Godfrey concert on December 8, 2024, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus, featuring festive tunes, sing-alongs, and a special recitation of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, all for just $5!

