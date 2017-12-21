GRANITE CITY — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis partnered with United Steelworkers, United Steelworkers Association of Active Retirees, St. Louis Area Foodbank and Twigs to distribute over 20,000 pounds of food and thousands of dollars in gift cards to laid off steelworkers and area residents. Distribution happened on Wednesday, December 20 at the Granite City Township Hall.

The food baskets included perishable items like dairy, fresh produce, meat and eggs. More than 650 families, including 210 laid off steelworkers, received a food basket.

The following sponsored the community initiative: Becker, Schroader & Chapman, P.C.; IL Representative Katie Stuart of the 112th District; CJ Baricevic; Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.; GCS Credit Union; Greater Madison County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO; AFSCME #799; Associate Judge Sarah Smith; Madison County Prosecutor Rachelle Aud Crowe; Greater Madison County Federation of Labor; Attorney Marc Parker; Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida; Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza; and Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC.

For more information about United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division, visit HelpingPeople.org or contact United Way at (618) 877-6780.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

