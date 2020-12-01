GODFREY – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lewis and Clark Community College, thanks to the continued generosity and holiday spirit of the Godfrey Women’s Club. L&C Horticulture staff on Tuesday decorated the Harriet Newell Haskell Memorial Entrance and campus wall along Godfrey Road with evergreen garlands, bows, and special lighting.

The decorations were funded by a donation from the Godfrey Women’s Club, a long-standing tradition.

“For decades the Godfrey Women’s Club, whose president is Kathy Steinmann, has brought the spirit of the season alive through holiday decorations on L&C’s campus,” said Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman, who helps plan the project with the club.

“At the heart of the club’s mission is beautification, and they achieve that in spades through the pine roping on the campus wall. It’s an honor to be part of this meaningful gift to the community.”

The 50-plus member Women’s Club also maintains an L&C scholarship fund. The group raises money throughout the year with various campaigns, including the popular Christmas Carousel Arts and Crafts Fair. That event was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To learn more about the Godfrey Women’s Club, visit their Facebook page at:

https://m.facebook.com/Godfrey-Womens-Club-101730551293734/

The college and foundation also celebrated Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, kicking off a fundraising campaign to start the holiday season. To learn more about the L&C Foundation, or to give a gift in support of the college, visit www.lc.edu/foundation.