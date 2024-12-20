SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America concluded its holiday concert series this week, bringing festive music to audiences at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville. The series featured performances from various military personnel, highlighting the spirit of the season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The concerts, held throughout December, included participation from high-ranking officials within the Air Mobility Command and the 18th Air Force. Key figures such as General Lamontagne, Lieutenant General Sonkiss, and Brigadier General Simmons were among the hosts, alongside Major General Bolton and Colonel Winstead from the 18th Air Force.

Article continues after sponsor message

A notable moment during the performances occurred when Lieutenant General Sonkiss joined the clarinet section for one of the pieces, showcasing a collaborative spirit within the military community.

Famed broadcaster John Ulett served as the emcee for the series, guiding the audience through the holiday-themed events.

The band expressed gratitude to all audience members and hosts for their support, emphasizing the importance of community engagement during the holiday season. Master Sgt. Jeremy Martin provided photography for the event, capturing the essence of the performances.

More like this:

Veteran JT Terry Day's Service Record Includes Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan
Mar 27, 2025
Duckworth, Warren, Democrats to Hegseth: Ending DoD Climate Change Programs Threatens National Security, Puts American Lives and Billions at Risk
Mar 13, 2025
St. Patrick's Day Fun, Live Music, & Voter Rally Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide
Mar 13, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins Bipartisan Effort To Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits
Mar 24, 2025
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
5 days ago

 