SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America concluded its holiday concert series this week, bringing festive music to audiences at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville. The series featured performances from various military personnel, highlighting the spirit of the season.

The concerts, held throughout December, included participation from high-ranking officials within the Air Mobility Command and the 18th Air Force. Key figures such as General Lamontagne, Lieutenant General Sonkiss, and Brigadier General Simmons were among the hosts, alongside Major General Bolton and Colonel Winstead from the 18th Air Force.

A notable moment during the performances occurred when Lieutenant General Sonkiss joined the clarinet section for one of the pieces, showcasing a collaborative spirit within the military community.

Famed broadcaster John Ulett served as the emcee for the series, guiding the audience through the holiday-themed events.

The band expressed gratitude to all audience members and hosts for their support, emphasizing the importance of community engagement during the holiday season. Master Sgt. Jeremy Martin provided photography for the event, capturing the essence of the performances.