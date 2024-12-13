EDWARDSVILLE – With the holiday season around the corner, the Edwardsville police have joined forces with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement campaign to ensure that festive gatherings don’t end in tragedy. From Dec. 13 through Jan. 2, 2024, law enforcement agencies across Illinois will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving to keep our roads safe.

“This season, let’s make safety our shared priority,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “If you plan to drink or use impairing substances, plan ahead for a sober ride home. Driving impaired isn’t just dangerous – it’s unacceptable. We’ll be out in full force, and no excuses will be accepted.”

The Edwardsville police urge everyone to take the following simple steps to prevent impaired driving:

Plan ahead: Designate a sober driver, use public transportation or arrange for a ridesharing service.

Report dangers: If you spot an impaired driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Be a hero: Stop a friend from driving impaired by taking their keys and helping them get home safely.

Buckle up: It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Make this holiday season memorable for all the right reasons.

Celebrate responsibly and help ensure everyone gets home safely. This campaign is made possible through federal highway safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administered by IDOT.

