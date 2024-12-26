ALTON — Duke Bakery in the Middletown Historic District again commemorated the holiday season with a special event on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024, featuring Santa Claus and his reindeer. The festivities were scheduled for Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to noon, and the bakery encouraged families to capture the moment with photographs.

Amy Hollis, one of the bakery's owners, described the event as a beloved tradition that has grown in popularity over the years. "It has become a tradition here and grown every year," she said. "We had kids showing up, Christmas mamas, a lot of dogs — it really has become a sight to see."

Hollis emphasized the bakery's commitment to the community, stating, "This is something we feel we can give back to the community that supports us all year. It shows our appreciation."

The bakery was fully stocked for last-minute holiday needs, offering a variety of baked goods including rolls, pies, cakes, decorated cookies, and breakfast items for Christmas morning. Duke Bakery goods on breakfast and dinner tables during the holidays is a coveted area tradition.

Duke Bakery has been a long-standing family business in Alton, with three Rister sisters - Paige, Brooke and Morgan - working at the bakery during the holiday season. The girls are shown above in a photo. Paige is a student at the University of Missouri and is home on Christmas break and Morgan and Brooke are both high school students.

Hollis noted the hard work of her staff that goes into preparing for the Christmas holiday festivities, saying, "We all work very hard, and I am very proud our staff always gives 110 percent."

