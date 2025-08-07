ALTON - Gary Chronister, a former Missouri inmate, continues to seek public assistance to manage advanced liver cirrhosis that he said was caused by untreated hepatitis C contracted during his incarceration.

Chronister, in a message this week, said his funding situation is dire and he has a GoFundMe page to assist him in his moment of crisis.

In a public appeal on a GoFundMe page, Chronister described his situation as a fight for survival and dignity. “I’m terrified of losing my home while I’m still trying to fight this disease,” he wrote in an update posted Aug. 1, 2025. He emphasized that donations would directly support housing costs, utilities, and urgent medical needs.

Chronister urged those who believe in second chances and justice to consider contributing or sharing his story to help him maintain stability and focus on his health. “Even $5 or $10 makes a difference,” he said, expressing gratitude to those offering support.

Chronister entered the Missouri prison system in 1991, where he said prison medical staff were aware of his hepatitis C diagnosis but declined to provide treatment, citing cost concerns.

Now in 2025 and no longer incarcerated, Chronister said he faces daily pain and exhaustion due to the progression of cirrhosis, a severe liver condition linked to the untreated virus.

Living on Social Security, he reports that his monthly income falls short of covering basic living expenses such as mortgage payments, water, and electricity, in addition to mounting medical bills.

"From the bottom of my heart — thank you for helping me hold onto hope."

