EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Andrew’s Book Fair will hold an outdoor book sale on July 3 from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the lawn and parking lot at the back of the church located at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. In addition to the books located outdoors, there will also be books in Pearson Hall. This limited book sale includes thousands of titles in the categories of mass market paperbacks fiction, children’s, cookbooks and gardening. Rain date for the sale is July 4.

Holding a book sale in the COVID era is a challenge, but all tables will be socially distanced and both customers and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available. To limit exposure, all books available for sale will be priced at 50 cents each for quick check outs. Customers with exact change can drop payment into a box so no interaction with a cashier is needed.

It has been a difficult spring for the St. Andrew’s Book Fair. In addition to the cancellation of the Spring Book Fair due to COVID, a broken water pipe in the book room on April 30 resulted in the loss of hundreds of books being prepared for the sale. Despite that loss, there is no shortage of books for the July sale.

Thousands of books have arrived since the Winter Book Fair in February, so the church has scheduled the outdoor sale to reduce inventory. Normally, there are many local non-profits where over-stock can be donated, but with most organizations closed due to COVID, those options are not available.

The usual Summer Book Fair will be held as previously scheduled on August 7-8, but with COVID considerations it will look very different. Since the Book Fairs are normally indoors and often crowded, the August sale will be by appointment only to limit the number of shoppers at any one time and it will have extended days/hours to accommodate all those interested in purchasing books. Details will be released after the July sale.

Due to exceptionally high inventory, St. Andrew’s is unable to accept additional book donations until after August 15.

To contact the St. Andrew’s Book Fair, call Mike and Cindy Reinhardt at 618-656-1294.

