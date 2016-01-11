BELLEVILLE – In response to the Secretary of State’s recent announcement regarding the identification requirements at airports, State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is reassuring residents that their driver’s license or state ID card will continue to be accepted as a valid ID until at least January 22, 2018

“Those making flights within the country can continue using their current ID at airports for at least two years,” Hoffman said. “Additionally, state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to serve as valid forms of identification at Scott Air Force Base.”

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that domestic air travelers may continue to present driver’s licenses and state ID cards as valid forms of identification at airports. Whether current state licenses and IDs are accepted at federal agencies and facilities is being decided on case by case basis, but Scott Air Force Base has stated that they will continue accepting state IDs and driver’s licenses.

“We must do everything we can to ensure our nation’s security,” Hoffman said. “In order to reduce the uncertainty that Illinoisans face, we must begin taking action on this issue immediately.”

