BELLEVILLE – Continuing his efforts to increase government efficiency, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is encouraging residents to share cost-saving solutions to government inefficiencies by submitting ideas to the State Government Suggestion Award Board.

“It is essential for taxpayer dollars to be spent wisely, and there is always room for improvement,” Hoffman said. “The State Government Suggestion Award Board accepts ideas from all residents, so let your voice be heard and share your solutions.”

The State Government Suggestion Award Board allows anyone to share ideas that are intended to make our government more efficient and effective. Ideas that result in significant financial savings to the state and taxpayers could be rewarded with a monetary award between $50 and $5,000. Suggestions are reviewed by a panel of legislators who work with the relevant state agency to assess the proposal. Proposals must abide by a set of rules that include the requirement that the idea must be original and not require a change to the state or federal constitution. Ideas approved by the State Government Suggestion Award Board have resulted in a savings of $566,021. Ideas can be submitted by visiting www.illinois.gov/gov/SGSAB.

“We are looking for ways to reduce bureaucratic red tape and other inefficiencies,” Hoffman said. “We all want a smaller and more efficient government, and the Suggestion Award Board is a great way to increase the number of people who are able to participate.”

