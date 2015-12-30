BELLEVILLE – State Representative Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is partnering with the nonprofit organization Cell Phones for Soldiers to help active U.S. military members keep in touch with their loved ones by collecting cell phones at his constituent outreach office, located at 312 S. High St. in Belleville.

“The brave men and women who are protecting our country have limited opportunities to speak to their loved ones,” Hoffman said. “Rather than allowing old cell phones to collect dust in a drawer, please consider donating your outdated mobile devices to help our troops overseas.”

Cell Phones for Soldiers collects gently used cell phones and donates them to Mindful eCycling to be recycled. Each donated phone is valued at $5, which allows Cell Phones for Soldiers to provide two and a half hours of free talk time to deployed troops. Hoffman wants to bring this program to our community, knowing how many local families are missing a loved one who is serving overseas during the holidays.

Founded in 2004, the charity has provided more than 210 million minutes of free talk time to servicemen and women around the world through its calling card program, Minutes That Matter. The money raised through cell phone recycling is used to purchase prepaid international calling cards. Approximately 3,200 calling cards are distributed by Cell Phones for Soldiers each week. Hoffman asks area residents to consider donating, and to spread the word that service members can sign up to receive the minutes through Cell Phones for Soldiers website at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com/our-programs/minutes-that-matter-request-talk-time/.

“Those serving overseas make tremendous sacrifices to keep us safe here at home,” Hoffman said. “Donating an unused cell phone is a simple act of kindness that goes a long way.”

