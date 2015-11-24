GRANITE CITY, Ill. – State Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and Dan Beiser, D-Alton, are partnering with the Illinois attorney general’s office to help senior citizens protect themselves from scams and deceptive business practices at a seminar next month.

“There are simple steps that everyone can take to protect their identity and defend against scam artists,” Hoffman said. “It is unfortunate that senior citizens are frequently targeted for scams, however, this seminar will teach seniors simple steps they can take to defend themselves.”

Hoffman and Beiser will host the seminar on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Granite City Town Hall located at 2060A Delmar Ave. Additionally, Senior Services Plus will be providing lunch immediately after the event. Lunch will be free for those over the age of 60, and it will cost $5 for anyone under 60. In order to ensure that lunch is provided for everyone, a RSVP is requested. To RSVP, please call Beiser’s office at 618-465-5900.

During the event, a representative from the attorney general’s office will teach those in attendance how to protect against scams and con-artists, and share tips on consumer rights under new credit card rules, protections against identity theft, the details of reverse mortgages, and ways to avoid debt settlement traps and check-cashing scams.

“It is a shame that anyone would consider exploiting a senior citizen for financial gain, however far too often seniors fall victim to malicious scams,” Beiser said. “This program is a convenient way for seniors to decrease their vulnerability to fraud and scams.”

