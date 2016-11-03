BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE women's soccer players Caroline Hoefert (co-Offensive) and Jorie Clawson (co-Defensive) each earned weekly honors from the Ohio Valley Conference for the final week of OVC play.

Hoefert (Godfrey, Illinois) played a huge part in SIUE's overwhelming win over Eastern Illinois in the season finale, assisting on three of SIUE's five goals. The junior's three assists came in succession as part of the Cougars' four-goal outburst in the second half.

Her first assist came on the game-winning goal as she found Courtney Benning at the top of the box. Her second helper came just over seven minutes later when she unloaded a shot from the right side of the box. Her shot was saved, but Peyton Roehnelt tapped in the rebound to make it 3-1. Her third assist came on a head flick in the 18-yard box. She finished the match with a pair of shots.

Hoefert shared the award with Southeast Missouri's Esmie Gonzales.

Clawson (Saint Charles, Illinois) also featured prominently for the Cougars in the win over Eastern Illinois. The Cougars senior was part of the defense that limited Eastern Illinois to just two shots in the game. The only goal the Cougars "conceded" was an own goal after an unfortunate deflection.

Clawson also added to SIUE's offense, recording two assists. Her first helper came on the first goal of the night. She took a free kick, sliding a short pass to fellow senior defender Kassidy Rawdon, who was able to score from long range. Her second assist came in the 63rd minute when she made a run down the right side, before sending a pass to Caroline Hoefert who was able to get a clean shot away leading to a goal after a save.

Clawson shared the award with Meg Howard of Belmont.

SIUE defeated Austin Peay Sunday in the quarterfinal round of the OVC Tournament. The Cougars will face top-seeded Murray State in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.

