Article continues after sponsor message

EAST ALTON — The East Alton-Wood River/Roxana hockey team faced off against the Bethalto Eagles on Tuesday night, resulting in a dramatic 5-5 tie. The game showcased a series of scoring bursts from both teams, keeping spectators engaged until the final buzzer.

In the first period, EAWR/Roxana took an early lead, scoring two goals. Daniel Welborn opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Elijah Edwards, putting his team ahead 1-0. Owen Timmins then extended the lead to 2-0, with assistance from Cohen Mitchell.

The second period saw a significant shift as the Eagles mounted a strong offensive effort, netting five goals. Steven Arlidge ignited the scoring for Bethalto at the 13:07 mark, assisted by Austin Droit, narrowing the gap to 2-1. Timothy Kruschik followed with a goal, tying the game at 2-2, with Arlidge providing the assist.

The Eagles continued their momentum, with Jasper Kendall scoring to make it 3-2, assisted by Colton Diekemper. Diekemper then scored two consecutive goals, extending the Eagles' lead to 5-2. As the second period came to a close, EAWR/Roxana managed to score, with Cohen Mitchell finding the net at the buzzer, assisted by Timmins, bringing the score to 5-3.

In the third period, EAWR/Roxana made a comeback attempt, starting with an unassisted goal from Nick Winchester, which reduced the Eagles' lead to 5-4. Timmins then scored again, this time assisted by Edwards, completing the scoring and securing a tie at 5-5.

More like this: