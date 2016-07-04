EDWARDSVILLE – There's been no disputing that Edwardsville's hockey program is one of the top programs of its kind in the St. Louis Metro area.

The Tigers' dominance has been undisputed in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association; the Tigers have won the last five MVCHA Class 2A championships in a row and 12 overall since the league began in the 1995-96 season.

Edwardsville’s dominance of the MVCHA have had fans often wondering how the Tigers would do if they were playing in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, a league that dates back to the 1971-72 season when the Blues were one of the top teams in the NHL in those early days following what became to be known as The Great Expansion of 1967-68 and interest in the game was booming; in fact, Saint Louis University added an intercollegiate program beginning in the 1970-71 season.

The questions hockey observers may have had will begin to be answered as the varsity Tigers will be joining the MSCHA beginning this fall (Edwardsville will remain a MVCHA member, with the top junior varsity team taking their place in the MVCHA Class 2A varsity league and two JV teams also playing in the JV leagues).

Next year's MSCHA competition will feature 35 teams in four conferences, with Edwardsville being placed in the new Municipal Conference; the conference will feature several of the traditional league powers, including CBC, St. Louis University High, Chaminade, DeSmet, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Oakville and Vianney. The Tigers will be the first Illinois team to play in the league since Granite City dropped out of the league in 2012 (the Warrior program is currently a MVCHA member); Cahokia also fielded a MSCHA team from 1986-89 and Belleville Althoff played in the league from 1999-2004. East St. Louis Assumption, which no longer exists, were the league's first Illinois-based team in the 1973-74 season.

“We're ready for the change and the challenge,' said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “We're really excited about going to Mid-States and the opportunity to play different teams. We're really looking forward to the challenge of playing (the teams from Mid-States).”

Even though the Edwardsville varsity program is moving to Mid-States, their home rinks will not change; they'll continue to play home games at both East Alton Ice Arena and at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City, with road games in various rinks in St. Louis and St. Charles counties on the Missouri side.

Walker felt the Tigers' varsity program going to Mid-States would help both leagues. “It'll be a positive for Mississippi Valley and for Mid-States,” Walker said. “I'm proud of everything we've accomplished and we want to be able to compete for (the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup) title.”

Mid-States' finals are held in late February or early March at Scottrade Center, with the top-tier Blues Cup and second-tier Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup at stake; the top 16 teams in the league play off for the Blues Cup, with the next 16 teams play for the Wickenheiser Cup; the remaining teams play for the MSCHA Founders Cup; both the Blues Cup and Wickenheiser Cup finals are at the Scottrade Center and are televised locally and regionally by Fox Sports Midwest.

Walker is looking forward to the challenge of being in the MSCHA. “We definitely want to be competitive and to play at the Scottrade Center,” Walker said. “It's going to be an exciting time for everyone and we're looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

