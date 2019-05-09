COLLINSVILLE – Kenyon Johnson has been a standout all season for Edwardsville’s track and field team, but as often happens for Tiger track and field athletes toward the end of the year, he is hitting his peak.

Johnson shined in Wednesday’s Southwestern Conference Meet at Collinsville, breaking the meet record in the long jump (2'3-8"). Johnson also won the triple jump with a leap of 45’ 8.5.”

The previous SWC long jump mark of 23-6 was set by Fontez Davis in 2015.

In the 200 meters, Kenyon Johnson was sixth with a time of 22.82 seconds. Johnson was a member of the 4 x 100 relay team that was third in a time of 42.80.

Johnson set very high goals for himself in both the long jump and the triple jump earlier this season.

“For my long jump, I want to jump a 25 and win state,” Johnson said last month. “Triple jump, I’m thinking about a 47.”

Johnson knows that there’s not a substitute for hard work in reaching his goals, and will continue to do so in his practice sessions and meets.

“Keep working hard, listen to your coaches; they always know best,” Johnson said. “Just work hard.”Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

