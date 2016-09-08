(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha was smiling in the clubhouse on Thursday afternoon, pleased with the results of throwing his first bullpen session yesterday.

“It felt really good–I was really happy with the way it went,” commented Wacha. “It was just 25 pitches, about a moderate speed. It felt good and recovery today, it feels good as well and so I’m really happy with where I’m at.”

“I felt like I was able to get out and extend–extension, just overall I felt a lot better.”

Out since August 9th with a recurrence of the shoulder/scapula issue which sidelined him in 2014, Wacha is optimistic that he will be able to pitch again before the season’s end.

“Yeah, definitely–that’s the plan going into it,” agreed Wacha, who remains open to coming in as relief or starting. “Just going to continue throwing bullpens and getting the arm back to where I need it to be back in shape and go forward from there.”

Whether or not that means throwing another bullpen or two, isn’t clear.

“I understand, time’s short and so there might not be a lot of time to build me up,” said Wacha. “I haven’t talked to them about what their plan is or anything like that, I’m just going forward trying to get the arm back in shape as quick as I can.”

“The next step is always either another bullpen or possibly start talking about getting some hitters and doing some sort of live situation,” said Mike Matheny, who confirmed for now the right-hander projects as a reliever.

“Especially where our club is right now, we could use some experience to help in the bullpen,” he said.

While the short term is looking bright for Wacha, the bigger picture of figuring out what causes the issue still remains a question. “Not much, not much there,” said Wacha of progress in that regard.

ROSENTHAL COULD BE READY FOR HITTERS

–Describing that Trevor Rosenthal’s bullpen session went “very well” in Pittsburgh, Matheny shared the team may wait an extra day until Saturday, rather than having him throw another tomorrow.

“Maybe at that point, jump into the live BP and get him out on the field if the weather cooperates and get some hitters in there.”

Rosenthal has been on the disabled list since July 26th with what the team diagnosed as shoulder inflammation.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports