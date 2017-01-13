Hit-and-run crash occurs near Rockgate off Humbert, IDOT: Take it slow with icy conditions
GODFREY - In an incident not weather-related, a utility truck was struck by a silver passenger car in a hit-and-run incident near Rockgate off Humbert.
The truck was turning into Rockgate. The car struck the truck and continued into Godfrey.
If anyone has any information concerning this hit-and-run accident, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087.
Illinois Department of Transportation advised people, “If you have to travel in icy conditions: take it slow, especially when approaching bridges, ramps and intersections.”
The National Weather Service in St. Louis forecast for tonight, Saturday and Sunday is now as follows:
Tonight
Freezing rain. Patchy fog. Low around 28. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Total nighttime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.
Saturday
Freezing rain likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday
Freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday, M.L.King Day
Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
