GODFREY - In an incident not weather-related, a utility truck was struck by a silver passenger car in a hit-and-run incident near Rockgate off Humbert.

The truck was turning into Rockgate. The car struck the truck and continued into Godfrey.

If anyone has any information concerning this hit-and-run accident, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-6087.

Illinois Department of Transportation advised people, “If you have to travel in icy conditions: take it slow, especially when approaching bridges, ramps and intersections.”

The National Weather Service in St. Louis forecast for tonight, Saturday and Sunday is now as follows:

Tonight

Freezing rain. Patchy fog. Low around 28. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Total nighttime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.

Saturday

Freezing rain likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of freezing rain. Patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday

Freezing rain likely before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday, M.L.King Day

Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

