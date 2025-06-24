SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will present a series of free history walks and porch talks at Springfield historic sites this summer.

“Walk, Hike and Bike History” returns with experiences that connect participants with history and get them engaged outdoors. In addition, porch talks take place at the Lincoln Tomb and Dana-Thomas House now through Nov. 9.

“IDNR is excited to offer this opportunity for people to get outdoors this summer and learn more about history in Springfield,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “These unique tours will remind participants of the past while promoting healthy activity.”

All tours are free. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made through Eventbrite. Visit the Springfield historic sites website or call 217-524-3971 for additional information. “Walk, Hike and Bike History” and porch talk experiences in Springfield include:

Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site, 301 E. Lawrence Ave.

Everyone Belongs: The Mary Lawrence Story – 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays

While helping her husband build a career, a family and a fortune, Mary Lawrence worked to bring the Springfield community together. Learn about the original owner of the Dana-Thomas House, Springfield Soldier's Aid Society member, philanthropist and expert crafter.

The Architect, the Artist, and the Client – 1 p.m. Thursdays

The Dana-Thomas House resulted from a collaboration between an architect, an artist and a client who each brought their own vision to the project. Hear the stories of the creatives behind Frank Lloyd Wright's first blank-check commission and how they each helped shape the impressive home.

Inspired Stories of Illinois Black Women – 2:30 p.m. Thursdays

In 1913 a reception was hosted at the Dana-Thomas House for the Illinois Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs. This porch talk will discuss the amazing women who were part of that organization and how they worked together to build stronger communities and advocate for civil rights across the state, inspiring the Lawrence-Dana family and many others.

Lincoln Tomb, Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1500 Monument Ave.

Black History Walk – 10 a.m. Wednesdays

Join a guided walking tour that explores the rich history of Springfield’s Black community, highlighting moments of profound tragedy and remarkable resilience. Hear inspiring stories of perseverance in the face of adversity or prejudice. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

Why is the Emancipation Proclamation Important? – 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Most Americans have heard of the Emancipation Proclamation, but there are many misunderstandings about it. This porch talk discusses what the document accomplished and why Lincoln issued it when he did.

The Lincoln Legacy – 11 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays

This porch talk discusses how Lincoln was viewed in his own time and what about him enamors so many people today.

Lincoln’s Life in Statues – 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

This porch talk examines the life of Abraham Lincoln through the world-class statues at the Lincoln Tomb.

Old State Capitol, Sixth and Adams streets



Architecture Walking Tour – 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays

Meet at the Adams Street Lincoln statues by the Old State Capitol. Take a guided walking tour in downtown Springfield and explore some of its most notable buildings. This tour highlights the striking architectural details that define these structures while uncovering the rich history of the visionaries and inhabitants who brought them to life.

1908 Race Riot Walking Tour – 9:30 a.m. Fridays

Meet at the Adams Street Lincoln statues by the Old State Capitol. Join a guided walk through downtown Springfield and uncover the story of a harrowing weekend in 1908 when violent mobs targeted the city’s African American community. This tour goes beyond the devastation to highlight the remarkable acts of courage and resilience in the face of adversity. Covering 1.5 miles, the experience lasts just over an hour.

Lincoln Home Visitor Center, 426 S. Seventh St.

Underground Railroad Walk – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays

Discover Springfield’s deep connections to the Underground Railroad on this 45-minute, one-mile walking tour. Visit the Old State Capitol, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site and other lesser-known locations that played a vital role in the city’s history. At each stop, learn about Springfield’s significance in the fight for freedom and the remarkable individuals who shaped its legacy.

Abolitionists to Suffragists: Amazing Illinois Women Walking Tour – 2 p.m. Fridays

This 1.5-hour walking tour will begin at the Lincoln Home Visitor Center and travel to various historic sites in downtown Springfield. Participants will learn the stories of Illinois women who worked to abolish slavery and expand civil rights for women and people of color. This tour concludes with an optional tour of the Vachel Lindsay Home State Historic Site, expanding on the role of Kate Lindsay and the Lindsay Home empowering Illinois women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

