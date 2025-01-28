Our Daily Show! Beyond the Shelves With Hayner Library!

ALTON - Hayner Public Library District has several events scheduled for the month of February.

Executive Director Mary Cordes explained the library aims to offer a variety of programs that appeal to patrons of all ages and interests. With many upcoming events outlined in their recent newsletter, she hopes to see a lot of new and familiar faces at their programs in the coming weeks.

“We’ve always got something going on,” Cordes said. “We’re trying to take a look at who our patrons are and what people have asked us for, and we’re trying to build programs on what we think and what we hope, by talking to people, people are interested in.”

Cordes is especially looking forward to the Winter Reading Retreat, a quarterly social event that invites community members to the Alton Square Mall library for an evening of reading, snacking, crafting and socializing. From 6–7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, people are invited to stop by, read and get to know each other.

“Libraries have become sort of community centers, and people are really looking for ways to make friends and make acquaintances and just kind of have personal interaction,” Cordes explained. “We'll have a whole bunch of books for people to look at and new authors that you can discover, but it’s really just meeting other people who also like to read and their books and the authors that they like.”

From 6–7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 18, 2025, crafters can stop by the Alton Square Mall Library for the monthly X’s and Sews crafting program, which encourages people to craft and chat together.

On Feb. 11, Amy Camie will present “Compassionate Connections: Harp Music for the Soul” at the Alton Square Mall library. This program will allow patrons to enjoy Camie’s music while learning more about the healing properties of music.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you want just 45 minutes, an hour of just very relaxing, calming harp music, [you should come],” Cordes said. “She’s also going to be talking about how music is therapeutic and how it can really help your soul and help your recovery. So it’s kind of a music therapy, very quiet music program.”

From 6–7 p.m. on Feb. 12, the community is invited to a Valentine’s Day-themed program called “Library Speed Dating – Find the Book of Your Dreams.” Attendees can “meet” books in different genres and discover new authors, titles and more while socializing with each other.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, patrons can stop by the Genealogy and Local History Library for the second part in a three-part series titled “Reimagining Places of the Past: Historic Preservation Lecture Series.” This month’s lecture by Laura Lyon will cover “Saving the Best of Southwest Illinois: HeartLands Conservancy.”

Running concurrently, Hayner’s monthly Writers Circle will meet at the Alton Square Mall library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2025, with a focus on love poems. This event encourages local writers to come together and share their writing based on a prompt every month.

The three-part series “The Empowered Caregiver: Education Series by the Alzheimer’s Association” will offer its second meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Alton Square Mall library. This month’s program will focus on “Communicating Effectively and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors.” Cordes recognizes it is “tough” to be a caregiver, and she believes the first part of the series was a powerful reminder for local caregivers that they aren’t alone. She hopes the remaining two events will have the same effect.

There are also several programs in place for younger community members. On Feb. 15, kids ages 3–7 can enjoy “Yoga Time for Kids” at 10 a.m. at the Alton Square Mall library. There are many teen programs available, including a “Graphic Novel Writers Guild” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 that aims to encourage reading and creativity.

Cordes noted that the TeenSpace programming has blossomed as more teens come out to the library. She credited Teen Librarian Megan Dees for her commitment to the teens.

“It’s kind of like that old cliché, if you build it, they will come,” Cordes said. “Well, they’re coming because we’re listening to them, and they’re making some really cool contributions…We want them to become lifelong library users. They’re making connections with each other.”

All of the library’s programs are free, though Cordes asks people to register for the events by calling (618) 433-2881. As the library gears up for February programming, she reminds community members that Hayner is always looking for suggestions. She encourages people to visit the official library website at HaynerLibrary.org for more information about their services, resources and upcoming events.

More like this: