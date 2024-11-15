ALTON - The Wedge Innovation Center is a 55,000-square-foot social impact, research lab, think tank, and workspace serving as a hub for the digital economy in the Alton Metro Region. Following the investment of a $20 million 10G fiber network, made possible by funding from the State of Illinois, the Wedge is converging technologies and bridging opportunities across the bistate to drive sustainable growth, build a workforce of the future, and ignite business success in both Illinois and Missouri.

Born out the community revitalization efforts of AltonWorks and leveraging the assets of SIUE, The Wedge is scheduled to open this winter. The Wedge will be the home of the Midwest AI Network (MAIN) Labs and research capabilities, technical expertise, and educational programming from SIUE including GeoMarc Office, Center for Predictive Analytics, Successful Communities Collaborative, and other excellent programs ready to provide community-engaged, timely problem-solving.

Innovation: The Foundation of Transformational Change

AltonWorks is a social impact redevelopment company focused on the revitalization of Historic Downtown Alton as a healthy, thriving, walkable city. AltonWorks believes that innovation is foundational to transformational change and underpins the overall AltonWorks strategy. Each area of economic development overlaps and sustains the others by creating communities of people who support each other. In the 21st century, young families, talent, retirees, and displaced workers are all seeking "livability."

Beyond opportunities for employment, people are looking for access to affordable housing, quality childcare, higher education opportunities, well-developed transportation and mobility networks, inclusiveness and equity, safe neighborhoods, a cleaner environment, and community amenities.

Renovating Two Historic Buildings into the Wedge

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wedge building project comprises the renovation of the historic Wedge Bank and Elfgen building that make up the 600 block of East Broadway in the heart of Alton’s historic business district.

The Wedge was constructed in 1904 as a wedge-shaped building designed by Victor J. Klutho. It resides on the “Y” at East Broadway and Henry Streets. The Elfgen Building, built in 1868-69, spans the west half of the triangular block known as the Wedge, from East Broadway to 3rd Street. Now combined, The Wedge will house SIUE offices, a Fortune 100 healthcare company, start-up companies, MAIN Labs, entrepreneurs and people looking for co-working space. The Wedge will also serve as a workforce training center, digital hub for the $20 million AltonWorks FiberNet and will help move Alton into the digital economy. It will also include retail space and restaurant space. Nearly everything in these two buildings has been gutted and restored, preserving its historical beauty and also providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, amenities and the highest speeds of broadband available on the market.

In keeping with our commitment to history, the public spaces like the lobbies, public corridors, and public stairs will be retained and where original finishes remain, they will be restored. The two building exteriors are being restored and that includes roof replacement, parapet cap restoration, brick, and stone cleaning and tuck-pointing, window replacement, and retail storefront renovation with improved visual connection to the street.

The Elfgen building will be restored to c. 1955 with large-format tile and trim to match the aesthetic of a Vitrolite façade that was lost to subsequent alterations. The original flat-iron entry of the Wedge building will also be restored. In the Wedge building, restoration includes the historic Wedge Bank Lobby with terrazzo floors, marble and wood wall finishes, and domed ceiling lights. Retail spaces will be restored with wood floors and 12-foot hard ceilings. Private portions of the buildings that once housed commercial office space will be reconfigured to support the needs of modern commercial office and co-working space users and tenants.

A new atrium with skylight will link the roof level and two upper levels of The Wedge building, bringing natural light down into the building while offering access to roof terraces. The main stair and elevator in the Elfgen building will be extended to the fourth level, solving code and accessibility issues, and also offering access to roof terraces on both buildings that take in sweeping views of the Mississippi River. BSI Constructor’s Inc. of St. Louis is the construction company hired to renovate the Wedge, and Crossroads is BSI’s demolition contractor. Kiku Obata & Company is the architect and design firm for the project. Engineering firms include Mazzetti, KPFF, and Grimes. RBLD did the exterior lighting. Over $15M worth of labor, materials, and specialty items have been contributed by local Alton businesses. Contact: hello@thewedgealton.com

More like this: