GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School celebrated the installation of new lights and a renovated track with a girls' soccer match against Freeburg on March 28, 2025.

The event marked a significant enhancement to the school's athletic facilities, which were made possible through community support and donor contributions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeff Oller, the athletic director at McGivney, emphasized the collaborative effort that led to the improvements.

"A lot of people made this happen. It was kind of a grassroots thing. Track donors stepped up for the track and other donors for the lights," he said. Oller highlighted the quality of the facilities, noting, "It is a big impact; it looks great now."

The match ended with McGivney securing a 2-0 victory against Freeburg, further adding to the significance of the evening. The new lights not only enhance the visibility for players and spectators but also expand the opportunities for hosting events at the facility.

Father McGivney's girls and boys track and field teams have been top-notch in recent years. The new track and field facilities should only add to that success with a location to practice right at the school.

More like this: