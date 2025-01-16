ROXANA — Daisy Daugherty made history on Tuesday night by breaking the Roxana High School record for the most three-pointers, reaching a total of 119, but her team's efforts fell short in a 44-37 loss to Freeburg.

The game, held at Roxana High School, began with a closely contested first quarter, where Freeburg held a slim lead of 10-8. The visiting team extended its advantage in the second quarter, entering halftime with a 22-13 lead.

Following the break, Freeburg continued to build its lead, reaching a score of 34-19 by the end of the third quarter. However, Roxana mounted a comeback in the final quarter, outscoring Freeburg 18-10, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Daugherty led Roxana with 18 points, while teammate Tatum Shaw contributed 8 points.

For Freeburg, Grace Trentman was the standout performer, scoring 22 points, supported by Natalie Whitworth with 8 points.

