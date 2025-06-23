ALTON - After nearly five decades of safeguarding the memories of one of America's most legendary music festivals, Lyle Ward is bringing his treasure trove to Alton. As a former director of the Mississippi River Festival (MRF), which hosted The Grateful Dead, The Who, and Bob Dylan in its heyday – Ward’s personal collection of irreplaceable memorabilia will be on display during the revived festival weekend, Saturday, June 28, between 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The Wedge located at 620 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002.

Ward, who launched the legendary festival in 1969 on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, is bringing his irreplaceable collection of memorabilia, photographs, posters, and archives to the current MRF team, who will maintain the collection for future public enjoyment and preservation.

"Alton will benefit from the New Mississippi River Festival in many ways. BE A PART OF IT!" said Ward who is also the current President of the MRF Preservation Organization. "It has already proved to be a great music performance site and will grow in diverse cultural attractions in the years to come."

The exhibit offers an unprecedented glimpse into one of the Midwest's most iconic music festivals, which originally ran from 1969 to 1980 and featured legendary performers including The Eagles, The Beach Boys, Chicago and B.B. King.

Festival Director Nick Bifano emphasized the significance of preserving this cultural treasure: "Having the support and love from Lyle has been such an honor. We are thrilled to be able to preserve the legacy that he began many decades ago. To be tasked with stewarding his collection and making it available for the public to see is something we take very seriously. The MRF still is making an impact to this day and will continue long into the future."

The 2025 Mississippi River Festival lineup showcases the event's continued commitment to diverse, world-class entertainment. Friday, June 27, features acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Rector, Wilder Woods (Bear Rinehart's solo project from NEEDTOBREATHE), soul-R&B powerhouse Allen Stone, and St. Louis-based Brian Owens Soul, among others. Saturday's lineup includes Southern rock icons Blackberry Smoke, Americana favorites Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Grammy-nominated Brent Cobb, and "First Lady of Outlaw Country" Nikki Lane.

The Mississippi River Festival's revival in 2024 marked the return of live music to the banks of the Mississippi River after more than four decades. The festival's original run established it as a premier cultural destination, drawing thousands of music fans each summer to experience both emerging and established artists in a stunning natural amphitheater setting.

Ward's collection represents more than memorabilia – it chronicles the evolution of American music culture and the Mississippi River Festival's role in shaping the Midwest's concert scene. The permanent placement in Alton ensures future generations can explore this rich musical heritage while experiencing the festival's ongoing legacy.

The exhibit opening represents a significant milestone for both the festival's preservation efforts and Alton's cultural landscape. As the festival continues to grow and attract diverse artists and audiences, Ward's archives provide context and inspiration for the next chapter of this remarkable musical story.

About the Mississippi River Festival The Mississippi River Festival originally operated from 1969-1980 on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, featuring legendary artists and establishing itself as one of the Midwest's premier music destinations. The festival returned in 2024 at the Alton Amphitheater and continues to bring world-class music to the banks of the Mississippi River.

About the MRF Preservation Organization The MRF Preservation Organization is a nonprofit committed to honoring and preserving the history and legacy of the Mississippi River Festival while supporting its continued growth and cultural impact.

Festival passes and single-day tickets are available at www.mississippiriverfest.com.

