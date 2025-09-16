CHESTER – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the historic Little Mary’s River Covered Bridge, a pedestrian-only structure located along Illinois 150 approximately 4 miles north of Chester in Randolph County, is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Sept. 22, following a nearly yearlong restoration effort.

The $312,000 project carefully balanced historic preservation with modern safety upgrades following a severe windstorm in early 2023 that damaged the bridge’s roof, fire suppression system and video monitoring equipment.

Originally built in 1854, the 86-foot bridge is the oldest of Illinois’ remaining covered bridges and the only one in southern Illinois. The bridge was acquired by the state of Illinois in the 1930s as a historic site and was fully renovated in 2005. It is listed on the Illinois Historic Sites Survey and remains a valued landmark for residents and visitors.

IDOT partnered with restoration specialists and state engineers to preserve the bridge’s 19th-century character, using hand-hewn timbers and period-correct square nails. Modern improvements include upgraded fire suppression and video monitoring systems, both of which are currently undergoing final testing ahead of the Sept. 22 reopening.

To enhance structural resilience while maintaining historical integrity, metal tie-down straps were installed to secure the roof timbers to the main trusses, improving resistance to future storms.

All work was conducted in accordance with guidelines from the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office.

