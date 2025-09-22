CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County’s 1869 Jail, a historic landmark that served as the county’s detention facility for 119 years until 1988, now welcomes visitors.

Located in Carlinville across the street from the courthouse, the Old Jail offers tours that provide detailed insights into its architecture and history.

Designed by architect E.E. Meyers, who also designed the Macoupin County Courthouse, the jail features a medieval-inspired fortress style with iron cell blocks, iron ceilings, and 20-inch-thick stone walls and floors.

The building’s interior follows the “jailer residence” style of architecture, a design used until the 20th century that allowed the jailer and his family to live on-site. While the sheriff carried out duties across the county, the jailer’s wife was responsible for cooking prisoners’ food, doing laundry, and maintaining order within the jail.

Construction of the jail employed the “cannon ball” method, in which the ends of stones were hollowed out to fit cannon balls placed at every juncture between two stones. This technique was intended to prevent prisoners from escaping by removing stones. Completed in 1869, just a few years after the end of the Civil War,

The method proved largely effective, with only one recorded escape from the Old Jail, which occurred through a window.

Few prisoners have managed to escape the Gothic, dungeon-like jail during its existence. The ceiling, walls, and floors were built with one-inch iron plates and twenty inches of stone above and below. As a result, prisoners were virtually unable to escape by removing individual stones from the walls.

Originally designed to hold 16 men and one woman, at one time the jail held 33 prisoners, four of whom were accused murderers.

Today, it is a popular tourist attraction and can be toured from April to October from 9 AM to 4 PM daily or by appointment by calling 217-204-1446 or 217-825-9699. Tours are free- donations accepted.

