ELSAH - Historic Elsah Foundation will offer its first Hosmer-Williams Lecture of 2022: “Discovering the Underground Railroad.”

The speaker will be J. Eric Robinson, assistant professor of history at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Robinson is a graduate of Howard University and the University of Missouri-Columbia and is currently an assistant professor of history at the Saint Louis College of Pharmacy. He is a former president of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial of Alton. Since 1995, his tours of the Underground Railroad in Alton have attracted guests from almost every state and from four continents. The tours have been featured in the New York Times, Business Week, and on the BBC World Service.

The lecture will be held in person at Farley Music Hall in Elsah (limited capacity) on Thursday, March 3 at 7:00 pm. The presentation will be virtual and in person. If you wish to attend in person, please register in advance to ensure there is enough capacity in Farley Music Hall.

Registration is required for virtual and in-person attendance. Details and registration are available at historicelsah.org.

More like this: