ELSAH - The Village of Elsah is gearing up for its 2024 Fall Festival, bringing a day of live music, vendors, tours, and more to the many historic locations around the village.

This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With several activities on the schedule, the event offers something new to discover at each of Elsah's charming landmarks.

The gazebo behind the Green Tree Inn will see two back-to-back live musical acts. Acoustic folk duo Dusty James & Abalone Pearl will take the stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the return of Riverbend guitarist Jay Sabo for a solo performance from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

A live DJ will also keep the tunes running all day long at the Riverview House, located at 2 Mississippi St. Built in 1847, this is Elsah’s oldest structure which stood for six years before the village was founded in 1853. On Saturday, it will see a range of artisans inside and outside the building offering their wares, from bath items to jewelry and more.

Nature lovers can grab a free pamphlet on their way to take self-guided tours of the Wetlands Trail and Pollinator Garden. Pamphlets are located on the trail near the creek in the wetlands area. As visitors stroll through the creek, they can admire a collection of plantings designed by village volunteers to attract pollinators and rejuvenate the local environment.

Gary Davis, owner of the Green Tree Inn, will once again offer his Walking History Tours of the village starting at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors at the Inn can also stop inside for a homemade sweet treat, or to explore their on-site antique gift shop.

Over at the Elsah United Methodist Church, visitors can enjoy a quilt display inside the church building and a live performance by the Rivers of Life Clergy Band from 1 to 3 p.m. This group of five United Methodist pastors was founded by Rev. Dan Perry and regularly raises funds for charitable causes.

The QEM Fire Department and their mascot will also make an appearance at this year’s Fall Festival, offering attendees tours of their QEM fire trucks. Even more local vendors will be found at historic locations around the village, including the Farley Music Hall, Civic Center/Schoolhouse, Historic Keller Store, and more.

To learn more about the activities and historic locations awaiting attendees at the 2024 Village of Elsah Fall Festival, find a detailed brochure here, visit the Escape to Elsah website, or see the event page on Riverbender.com.

