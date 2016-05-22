(Busch Stadium) The work will continue for St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who allowed a season-high four hits in his appearance in yesterday’s 6-2 victory over Arizona.

“The priority is just getting him right,” said Mike Matheny, noting he told Rosenthal before yesterday’s game to be ready to pitch outside of a save situation.

“Just trying to get Trevor on a good consistent run and get him feeling good about himself and his stuff,” continued Matheny. “Hoping yesterday would just kind of get him a little more consistent action. I know there’s always that fine line of too much action and then what appears to be maybe not enough. We know that his stuff looks right–the velocity’s still there, he seems to be a little more in the zone.”

Besides the hits, which included a home run, the 34 pitches from Rosenthal also matched his season-high and likely makes him unavailable for today.

Seung Hwan Oh and Kevin Siegrist were both acknowledged as candidates to be called upon today or if a save situation presents itself three or four days in a row.

“We’ve had issues with Trevor in the past where we have worked him so much and there were days that we probably would’ve liked to have given him off and we necessarily couldn’t. We needed him to answer the bell. When those happens, you feel like you’re hands are tied a little bit but having a couple other guys who can take that pressure off, I think is a big deal for us.”

PISCOTTY MOVES UP

Calling it a “good day” to rest Matt Holliday, Matheny has moved Stephen Piscotty to third in the lineup today. The Cardinals outfielder enters the day with a .382 batting average for the month of May and over the last fourteen days, Piscotty has led MLB with a .593 OBP with two outs.

“He’s been good,” stated Matheny. “Where he is right now–in his approach and how he’s going about it, that’ll play anywhere. It’s been nice having him in the 4th spot, I think it’ll be great to have him 3rd today.”

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Aldemys Diaz, SS

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Brandon Moss, LF

Randal Grichuk, CF

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jaime Garcia, P

DIAMONDBACKS

Jean Segura, 2B

Michael Bourn, RF

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Wellington Castillo, C

Yasmany Tomas, LF

Brandon Drury, 3B

Chris Owings, CF

Zack Greinke, P

Nick Ahmed, SS

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Jason Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports