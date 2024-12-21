ALTON — Hiram's Bar is preparing for its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. The event aims to support children in need within the community by providing toys and food.

Hiram Lewis, the owner of Hiram's Bar, expressed optimism about this year's event.

"Last year worked out great," he said. "We hope this year's giveaway is bigger than last year. We purchased 100 toys for 100 children in an area where children are in need. Hopefully, this will help give them a Merry Christmas."

During the giveaway, toys will be distributed one at a time to the first 100 children. In addition to the toy distribution, Hiram's Bar will also have food for attendees.

