ALTON — Hiram's Bar is preparing for its annual Christmas Toy Giveaway, scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. The event aims to support children in need within the community by providing toys and food.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hiram Lewis, the owner of Hiram's Bar, expressed optimism about this year's event.

"Last year worked out great," he said. "We hope this year's giveaway is bigger than last year. We purchased 100 toys for 100 children in an area where children are in need. Hopefully, this will help give them a Merry Christmas."

During the giveaway, toys will be distributed one at a time to the first 100 children. In addition to the toy distribution, Hiram's Bar will also have food for attendees.

More like this:

K Miller Foundation Hosts Fifth Annual Toy Giveaway Event In Alton
Dec 23, 2024
St. Mary's School to Host Major Garage Sale Fundraiser
Mar 26, 2025
First Fridays Late Night Art and Shopping Experience In Alton Set For Dec. 6
Dec 4, 2024
Join Glisson Law’s Annual Glissmas Social Media Giveaway
Dec 10, 2024
5th Annual K. Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway Brings Holiday Joy to Local Families
Oct 10, 2024

 