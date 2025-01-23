EDWARDSVILLE — Hi-Pointe Drive-In is hosting a fundraiser for the Overnight Warming Locations on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The event will take place at the restaurant located at 6147 Trace Parkway Drive in Edwardsville.

High-Pointe Drive-In aims to support local efforts to provide shelter for those in need during the winter months.

Hi-Pointe will donate 15 percent of each customer's check on that day to the Overnight Warming Locations. Patrons who order online or through the Hi-Pointe app can contribute by using the code "fundraiser" at checkout.

Hi-Pointe's marketing department highlighted the restaurant's commitment to community involvement.

"Here at Hi-Pointe, we pride ourselves in not only serving the best burgers and chef-inspired creations in the galaxy but also giving back to our community," the restaurant's marketing coordinator Danielle Frisse-Stanley said in a statement. "The restaurant engages in various charitable initiatives, including a dine-to-donate program, monetary donations, and participation in local events."

In addition to the upcoming fundraiser, Hi-Pointe recently partnered with the Madison County Humane Society, donating 10 free entree cards for the next 10 individuals who adopt pets.

"We do this program for school groups, sports teams, and nonprofit organizations," Frisse-Stanley said.

On Jan. 30, the day of the fundraiser, patrons are encouraged to mention the Overnight Warming Locations to increase the donation to 20 percent of their pretax total. The restaurant's mascot, Burger Boy, will also be making appearances in the community, with plans to leave hidden gift cards at various locations. Updates on Burger Boy's adventures will be shared on Hi-Pointe's Facebook page.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In specializes in a variety of burger options and creative sandwiches, further establishing its role as a community-oriented business in Edwardsville.

For more information, contact Hi-Pointe at (618) 539-3939.

